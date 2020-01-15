Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 40,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,100. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

