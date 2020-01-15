Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 3.44% of Western Copper and Gold worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of WRN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

