Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 161,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

