Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 465,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WBK stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 81.95%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

