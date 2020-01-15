Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Update

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

