WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Acquired by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. WhiteHorse Finance comprises approximately 3.5% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.