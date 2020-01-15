WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.57% of WideOpenWest worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 5,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

