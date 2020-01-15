William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

HOME opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691,186 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 409,317 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.