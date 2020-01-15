William Blair Comments on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

