William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

OSW has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

