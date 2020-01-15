William Crager Sells 9,094 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,038,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $587,563.34.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,248. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 535.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

