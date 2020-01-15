William E. Losch Sells 30,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 1,168,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta by 196.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

