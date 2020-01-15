Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 189,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.