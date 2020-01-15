Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,883 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 303,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

