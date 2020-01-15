Winco Reaches Market Cap of $673,085.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Winco has a market capitalization of $673,085.00 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. During the last week, Winco has traded down 53.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00039737 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00312374 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002370 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012160 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Winco Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.