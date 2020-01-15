Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 2,967 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.