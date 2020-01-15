WINk (WIN) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $4.69 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

