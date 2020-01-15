Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries makes up approximately 2.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,390,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,682,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 954,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $56.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

