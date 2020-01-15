Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Intel stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

