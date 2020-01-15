Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

