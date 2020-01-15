Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.