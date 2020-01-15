Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Workday worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Workday by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Workday by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 165.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Workday by 21.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other Workday news, Director Lee J. Styslinger III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,901 shares of company stock valued at $127,914,768. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.