Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Bank of America

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,137.22 ($14.96).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 987.18.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

