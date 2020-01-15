WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

WPP (LON:WPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,115.33 ($14.67).

WPP opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,032.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 985.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

