WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been given a C$90.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$94.25. 151,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$62.56 and a 1-year high of C$95.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

