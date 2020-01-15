WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$104.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$94.25. 151,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.65. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$62.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

