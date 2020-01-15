Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 160,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.