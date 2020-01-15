XcelToken Plus Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $2,306.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XcelToken Plus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,839,261 tokens. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com.

XcelToken Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XcelToken Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

