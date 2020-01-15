Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

