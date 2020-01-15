Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $494,807,000 after purchasing an additional 570,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,561,000 after purchasing an additional 869,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.90.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 2,602,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,940. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.