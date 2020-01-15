XMax Market Cap Reaches $20.72 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, ABCC, Graviex and DDEX. XMax has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $218.48 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,935,680,610 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, FCoin, HADAX, ABCC, Coinrail, Hotbit, CryptoBridge, DDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.