Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 151,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xperi by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Xperi stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Xperi has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

