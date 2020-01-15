XRP Market Capitalization Achieves $10.13 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,119,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,776,034 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Indodax, Zebpay, GOPAX, Cryptohub, Koineks, Cryptomate, Kraken, WazirX, BitFlip, Bits Blockchain, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Bitso, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitMarket, BTC Markets, Upbit, Bitsane, Braziliex, Stellarport, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitinka, CEX.IO, Fatbtc, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Vebitcoin, Kuna, Coinhub, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, FCoin, Binance, Bitfinex, HitBTC, CoinBene, Liquid, MBAex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, RippleFox, Coinsuper, BtcTurk, Covesting, Korbit, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Bitstamp, Gatehub, C2CX, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Altcoin Trader, Ripple China, Exmo, Coinsquare, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, BitBay, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Bitbank, LakeBTC, Coinbe and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

