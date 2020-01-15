Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

