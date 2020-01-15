Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 10,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after buying an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after buying an additional 282,822 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

