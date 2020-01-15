Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

