Yakov Faitelson Sells 65,176 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. 311,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,006. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 451,344 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 398.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.