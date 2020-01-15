Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,687. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$472.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

