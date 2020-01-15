Yoav Galin Sells 1,070 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 285,912 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

