YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Hits $17.75 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,437,343 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

