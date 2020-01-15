YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of YouGov stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636 ($8.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The company has a market capitalization of $666.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 625.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 568.58. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 679 ($8.93).

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

