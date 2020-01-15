Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.