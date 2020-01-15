Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.35 Million

Analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $493.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.49 million and the lowest is $483.10 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $415.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.