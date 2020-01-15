Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) will report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.07). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Audentes Therapeutics.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,927,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.