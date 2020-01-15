Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $560.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $596.10 million and the lowest is $511.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $696.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.7% during the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.