Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYCC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

