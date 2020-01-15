Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

