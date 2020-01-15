Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply