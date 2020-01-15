Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.26 Million

Equities analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report sales of $171.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. HMS reported sales of $155.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $634.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $635.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

HMSY opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. HMS has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HMS by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HMS by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HMS by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in HMS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

