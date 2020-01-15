Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

