Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). MorphoSys reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 million.

Shares of MOR traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 245,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

